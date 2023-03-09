2023 Elections: YPP Withdraws From Benue Gov Race, Endorses PDP Candidate

The Benue State chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has announced its withdrawal from the governorship election for March 18th.

The state Chairman of the party, Hough Gwadue, on Thursday told journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, it had endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titus Uba.

Gwadue said the parties are working together to confront the existential threats posed by herdsmen attacks on Benue communities, saying it is the PDP led administration in the state that has stood with the people.

The endorsement came after an emergency meeting of the state and local government executive committee.

The YPP stated that the decision is binding on its governorship candidate, Robert Sorta, admitting that it cannot poll more than 100,000 votes which is insufficient to win the seat of governor in Benue.