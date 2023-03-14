Presidency Hails ‘Improvement’ On Presidential Polls, Seeks Transparency In Collations

The Presidency has commended the conduct of the recent presidential election, describing it as an improvement on previous editions.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday, argued that no one has disputed the result of the election, except the candidates that “fell short”.

According to him, the biggest and the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria has been won by one man: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Though it is true there were some delays and technical faults in the process that we can learn from – as is the case in any election the world over – the vote progressed and consolidated democracy in Nigeria,” the presidential spokesman said.

“The integrity of the Electoral Act of 2022 was strengthened. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System cut out ghost, unauthorised or multiple votes to stem fraud.

“The election may not have been pluperfect, but due to the steps the government has taken, it is an improvement on previous polls. That achievement should not be overlooked. The next step is for the Election Commission to ensure transparency in collation.”

See the full statement below: