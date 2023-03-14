‘We Don’t Talk To Each Other’: Hazard Reveals Deteriorating Relationship With Ancelotti

Belgian footballer, Eden Hazard, has revealed that he is not on talking terms with the Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, having not featured for the Los Blancos in over two months.

Hazard has had a torrid time since joining the Spanish side, playing just 73 games in La Liga and finding the back o the net 7 times, and having 11 assists

The 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League winner revealed to RTBF the struggles he has had to endure at the club as well as his future plans.

‘There is respect between us,’ But I’m not going to say that we talk to each other because we don’t talk to each other,” the 32-year-old said.

“But there will always be respect. Even if tomorrow, he doesn’t make me play anymore.”

The winger signed a contract with Madrid until 30 June 2024 for a reported fee of €100 million, which had the potential to rise to €146.1 million due to additional fees, on a deal worth £400,000 per week.

This made Hazard the most expensive Madrid player after Gareth Bale, who was signed for €101 million in 2013.

Despite the apparent deteriorating relationship with the Italian, the former Chelsea player insists he wants to stay at the Bernabeu even if it means he is on the periphery of things.

“I miss it, I want to play, I want to have fun on the field,” Hazard said.

“I hope deep inside me that I can bring something and that the coach is still counting on me.”

“I would like to stay, I’ve always said that.

“I hope to play and to show that I can still do it. People have doubts, that’s normal, I understand.

“But for me, I’m still here next year. You never know, but a transfer is not in my plan,” he added.

Hazard was selected for Belgium’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign, assisting once in a 5–2 win vs Estonia, and scoring in a 3–0 victory over the Czech Republic. He was later praised by Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

Following Belgium’s group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup, Hazard announced his retirement from the national team at the age of 31.[