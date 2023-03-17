INEC Defends Awarding Contract To Firm Allegedly Linked To APC’s Binani

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has defended the award of a contract for printing election materials to Binani Printing Press Limited.

The printing press is alleged to be linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed popularly known as Binani.

It was gathered that the contract was awarded for the printing of election results sheets and security documents for the general elections.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Thursday, said the contract was handed out after competitive and transparent bidding.

Okoye said the electoral body carried out a due diligence inspection process, adding that the APC governorship candidate was not listed as one of the directors of Binani Printing Press Limited.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news report that the commission awarded a contract for the printing of sensitive election materials to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed. It was alleged in the report that she owns Binani Printing Press Limited,” Okoye said.

“Procurements in the commission go through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the commission.

“After inspecting the company’s facility and carrying out due diligence at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the commission was satisfied that they are qualified printers with the requisite technical capacity, security consciousness and expertise in printing security documents.

“However, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the Directors of Binani Printing Press Limited.”

