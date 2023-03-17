Supplementary Presidential, NASS Elections Won’t Hold Tomorrow – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted claims that it will hold supplementary presidential and National Assembly elections in concurrence with the governorship and state house of assembly polls on Saturday (tomorrow).

“The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections,” INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye said in a statement on Friday.

“For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the Commission immediately after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.”

Okoye however noted that the previously suspended elections for Enugu East Senatorial District and Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency in Edo State would be held as scheduled tomorrow.

See the full statement below: