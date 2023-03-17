NJC Recommends Chief Judge’s Compulsory Retirement, Probes Judicial Officers

The National Judicial Council has recommended the compulsory retirement of the Chief Judge of Taraba State High Court, Justice F. B. Andetur, with immediate effect.

The NJC’s Director, Information, Soji Oye, in a statement on Friday, noted that the recommendation came after its 101st Meeting of March 16, 2023 held under the Chairmanship of Justice Kayode Ariwoola.

Justice Andetur was said to have been recommended for compulsory retirement, following the findings of an investigation committee to a petition written against him by Senator Muhammed Sanusi Dagash.

The chief judge was accused of suppressing judgement by failing to deliver judgement in Suit No: TRSJ/134/17: Mallam Kassim Yahaya Ahmad Vs Shittu Wurmo & Shuwari Farms Limited 30 months after adoption of final addresses by the parties.

The NJC reportedly also considered the report of one of its Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with the committee’s recommendation to empanel four committees to further investigate four of the seven petitions forwarded to it, and dismissed three others.

In a related development, the council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberation, recommended the appointment of six Heads of Court and five Judges of Plateau State High Court.

