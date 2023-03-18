Osinbajo Casts Vote In Ogun, Says Election Is Peaceful

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has rated Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in Ogun State highly, saying it is peaceful and well-conducted.

The Vice President said this after he cast his vote at the Egunrege Polling Unit 14, Ward 1 in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, adding that he is hoping that the elections in other parts of the country are as peaceful as his polling unit.

Osinbajo was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo who also cast her vote at the same polling unit.

“I think from my own polling booth here, it’s excellent, I think everything is peaceful and the whole process has been conducted very well. I just hope and pray that this is how it’s being carried on across the nation. It is a very pleasant experience.

“I have been able to cast my vote and also hope that so many of us who want to cast their votes are able to do so,” Osinbajo said.

The incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, is seeking reelection on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in the state. He is in the race alongside a number of contestants including Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).