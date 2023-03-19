Dikko Radda Declared Katsina Governor-Elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Radda, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s election.

Radda scored 859,892 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Senator Yakubu Danmarke, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 486,620

votes.

The State Returning Officer for the election, Professor Mu’azu Gusau, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, announced the result on Sunday at about 8:56 pm at the Governorship Election Collation Centre, Katsina.

The total votes cast stand at 1,386, 427, valid votes stand at 1,365,848 whereas the rejected votes were 20, 579.

According to Professor Gusau, registered voters stand at 3,516,719 while accredited voters stand at 1,399,291.

Meanwhile, the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 8,263 votes, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 4,226 votes, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 1,049 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) had 560 votes and the National Rescue Movement (NRM) scored 896 votes and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) polled 132 votes.