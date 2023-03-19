BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Leads LP’s Rhodes-Vivour With Over 400,000 Votes

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has cleared 18 of the 20 local government (LGs) in the March 18 governorship election conducted in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent who is seeking reelection has 718,595 votes at the collation of 15 local government results on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu is ahead of Labour Party (LP)’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour who presently has 257,502 from the 15 LGs announced so far.

The LP candidate won Amuwo Odofin LG while Sanwo-Olu won Lagos Island, Apapa, Epe, Agege, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Ikeja, Mushin, Surulere, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Badagry, Lagos Mainland, Alimisho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, and Somolu.

The governor is also ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor who has 59,172 votes from the 15 local governments.

Governorship elections were held in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Saturday. The governorship and state assembly elections were held a week later than initially scheduled after a court case forced INEC to move them forward.

Eight of the 36 states — Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun, and Ondo — have governorship elections “off-season” due to litigations and court judgements.

In alphabetical order, the 28 states where governorship elections were on March 18 are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

Of the 28 states, 11 serving governors including Sanwo-Olu are seeking reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.

In the presidential election three weeks ago, LP’s Peter Obi polled 582,454 votes in Lagos to trounce the flag bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu who scored 572,606 votes.

In total, Obi won 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory but Tinubu scored the highest votes in total and was later on Wednesday announced the winner of the poll and Nigeria’s President-elect.

Lagos governorship election results:

LAGOS ISLAND

Prof Simeon Oladipo – Collation Officer

Registered voters 200848

Accredited voters – 41626

APC – 37760

LP – 1317

PDP – 1783

Total valid votes – 41234

Rejected votes – 389

Total votes cast – 41623

APAPA

Prof. James Akanmu – Collation Officer

Registered voters – 196950

Accredited voters – 28867

APC – 21007

LP – 4157

PDP – 2487

Total valid votes – 28322

Rejected votes – 513

Total votes cast – 28835

EPE

Registered voters – 160124

Accredited voters – 35103

APC – 29614

LP – 1515

PDP – 3272

Total valid votes – 34790

Rejected votes – 313

Total votes cast – 35103

AGEGE

Prof. Sunday Adeyemo Collation Officer

Registered voters – 365885

Accredited voters – 48998

APC – 35845

LP – 8486

PDP – 3176

Total valid votes – 48284

Rejected votes – 680

Total votes cast – 48964

AJEROMI IFELODUN

PRrof J.A. Adewara

Registered voters – 394918

Accredited voters – 64230

APC – 39798

LP – 19821

PDP – 2607

Total valid votes – 63200

Rejected votes – 1037

Total votes cast – 64230

IKEJA

Prof Mohd Olawale – CO

Registered voters – 339879

Accredited voters – 51199

APC – 32273

LP – 15174

PDP – 1616

Total valid votes – 49899

Rejected votes – 686

Total votes cast – 50585

Cancellation at 3 units

Collected PVcs for Ikeja 299, 909

MUSHIN

PROF Abimbola Sowemimo – CO

Registered voters – 394463

Accredited voters – 70028

APC – 52249

LP – 11759

PDP – 4006

Total valid votes – 68952

Rejected votes – 959

Total votes cast – 69911

3 cancellations owing to over voting two units and one disruption

Total Pvcs collected 364192

SURULERE

Prof. Owolabi Kuye CO

Registered voters – 401846

Accredited voters – 75798

APC – 42451

LP – 28069

PDP – 2200

Total valid votes – 74001

Rejected votes – 990

Total votes cast – 74991

Cancellations at 8 polling units

Total PVCs collected in Surulere – 357326

IBEJU LEKKI

Prof.

Registered voters – 134496

Accredited voters – 27480

APC – 19369

LP – 3785

PDP – 3189

Total valid votes – 26580

Rejected votes – 899

Total votes cast – 27479

Cancellation at 2 polling units Lakowe and Abijo due to disruption and burning of BVAS machines and ballot boxes at Lakowe

Community primary school Abijo, ballot papers and boxes burnt.

Total PVCs at Ibeju Lekki124149

IFAKO IJAIYE

Prof Lukman Adams

Registered voters – 399938

Accredited voters – 55322

APC – 38682

LP – 13020

PDP – 2262

Total valid votes – 54783

Rejected votes – 539

Total votes cast – 55322

Cancellation at a ward due to over voting

Total collected PVCs 321182

BADAGRY

Prof. Tender Adeoye – CO

Registered voters – 227914

Accredited voters – 53462

APC – 41482

LP – 4863

PDP – 5472

Total valid votes – 52612

Rejected votes – 818

Total votes cast – 53430

LAGOS MAINLAND

Registered voters – 253546

Accredited voters – 39836

APC – 26021

LP – 9999

PDP – 2362

Total valid votes – 39084

Rejected votes – 751

Total votes cast – 39835

Cancellation at 3 polling units, Epetedo2 and Owaya 1 due to disruption and snatching of ballot boxes

Total PVCs in Lagos Mainland – 215200

ALIMOSHO

Prof. Hamid Sulaiman

Registered voters – 850557

Accredited voters – 132579

APC – 83631

LP – 37136

PDP – 7872

Total valid votes – 130524

Rejected votes – 1892

Total votes cast – 132416

Cancellation at two polling units due to disruption and over voting

Total PVCs in Alimosho –

OJO

Prof Sunday Adebusoye CO

Registered voters – 329799

Accredited voters – 58969

APC – 30797

LP – 19027

PDP – 3889

Total valid votes – 54450

Rejected votes – 910

Total votes cast – 55360

Cancellation at 43 polling units of 7 wards due to over voting, disruption as a result ballot snatching

Total PVCs in Ojo – 273899

IKORODU

Prof Taiwo Adewunmi CO

Registered voters – 388971

Accredited voters – 84103

APC – 64697

LP – 13207

PDP – 3797

Total valid votes – 82959

Rejected votes – 1130

Total votes cast – 84089

KOSOFE

Prof. Elupeju Akande

Registered voters – 481341

Accredited voters – 84123

APC – 49344

LP – 26123

PDP – 3537

Total valid votes – 81809

Rejected votes – 1460

Total votes cast – 83269

Cancellation at at some units in Ikosi Ketu

OSHODI/ISOLO

Prof. Olujinmi Odunleye

Registered voters – 477236

Accredited voters – 67210

APC – 36792

LP – 24948

PDP – 2515

Total valid votes – 65217

Rejected votes – 1658

Total votes cast – 66875

35 cancellations due to over voting and ballot box snatching

12009 pvcs collected and 35 Cancellations

Total Pvcs in Oshodi/Isolo – 442954

SHOMOLU

Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon

Registered voters – 316752

Accredited voters – 56397

APC – 36783

LP – 15096

PDP – 3130

Total valid votes – 55, 795

Rejected votes – 608

Total votes cast – 56393

Cancellations due to disruptions and snatching of ballot boxes

AMUWO ODOFIN

Prof Abiara

Registered voters – 331215

Accredited voters – 55442

APC – 17576

LP – 34860

PDP – 1809

Total valid votes – 54763

Rejected votes – 573

Total votes cast – 55336

Cancellation in 30 polling units with over 16 thousand voters