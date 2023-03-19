BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Leads LP’s Rhodes-Vivour With Over 400,000 Votes

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has cleared 18 of the 20 local government (LGs) in the March 18 governorship election conducted in the state.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent who is seeking reelection has 718,595 votes at the collation of 15 local government results on Sunday.
Sanwo-Olu is ahead of Labour Party (LP)’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour who presently has 257,502 from the 15 LGs announced so far.
The LP candidate won Amuwo Odofin LG while Sanwo-Olu won Lagos Island, Apapa, Epe, Agege, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Ikeja, Mushin, Surulere, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Badagry, Lagos Mainland, Alimisho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, and Somolu.
The governor is also ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor who has 59,172 votes from the 15 local governments.
Governorship elections were held in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Saturday. The governorship and state assembly elections were held a week later than initially scheduled after a court case forced INEC to move them forward.
Eight of the 36 states — Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun, and Ondo — have governorship elections “off-season” due to litigations and court judgements.
In alphabetical order, the 28 states where governorship elections were on March 18 are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.
Of the 28 states, 11 serving governors including Sanwo-Olu are seeking reelection while 17 outgoing governors are in the final weeks of their constitutional two-term limits of eight years, having been sworn in on May 29, 2015.
In the presidential election three weeks ago, LP’s Peter Obi polled 582,454 votes in Lagos to trounce the flag bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu who scored 572,606 votes.
In total, Obi won 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory but Tinubu scored the highest votes in total and was later on Wednesday announced the winner of the poll and Nigeria’s President-elect.
Lagos governorship election results:
LAGOS ISLAND
Prof Simeon Oladipo – Collation Officer
Registered voters 200848
Accredited voters – 41626
APC – 37760
LP – 1317
PDP – 1783
Total valid votes – 41234
Rejected votes – 389
Total votes cast – 41623
APAPA
Prof. James Akanmu – Collation Officer
Registered voters – 196950
Accredited voters – 28867
APC – 21007
LP – 4157
PDP – 2487
Total valid votes – 28322
Rejected votes – 513
Total votes cast – 28835
EPE
Registered voters – 160124
Accredited voters – 35103
APC – 29614
LP – 1515
PDP – 3272
Total valid votes – 34790
Rejected votes – 313
Total votes cast – 35103
AGEGE
Prof. Sunday Adeyemo Collation Officer
Registered voters – 365885
Accredited voters – 48998
APC – 35845
LP – 8486
PDP – 3176
Total valid votes – 48284
Rejected votes – 680
Total votes cast – 48964
AJEROMI IFELODUN
PRrof J.A. Adewara
Registered voters – 394918
Accredited voters – 64230
APC – 39798
LP – 19821
PDP – 2607
Total valid votes – 63200
Rejected votes – 1037
Total votes cast – 64230
IKEJA
Prof Mohd Olawale – CO
Registered voters – 339879
Accredited voters – 51199
APC – 32273
LP – 15174
PDP – 1616
Total valid votes – 49899
Rejected votes – 686
Total votes cast – 50585
Cancellation at 3 units
Collected PVcs for Ikeja 299, 909
MUSHIN
PROF Abimbola Sowemimo – CO
Registered voters – 394463
Accredited voters – 70028
APC – 52249
LP – 11759
PDP – 4006
Total valid votes – 68952
Rejected votes – 959
Total votes cast – 69911
3 cancellations owing to over voting two units and one disruption
Total Pvcs collected 364192
SURULERE
Prof. Owolabi Kuye CO
Registered voters – 401846
Accredited voters – 75798
APC – 42451
LP – 28069
PDP – 2200
Total valid votes – 74001
Rejected votes – 990
Total votes cast – 74991
Cancellations at 8 polling units
Total PVCs collected in Surulere – 357326
IBEJU LEKKI
Prof.
Registered voters – 134496
Accredited voters – 27480
APC – 19369
LP – 3785
PDP – 3189
Total valid votes – 26580
Rejected votes – 899
Total votes cast – 27479
Cancellation at 2 polling units Lakowe and Abijo due to disruption and burning of BVAS machines and ballot boxes at Lakowe
Community primary school Abijo, ballot papers and boxes burnt.
Total PVCs at Ibeju Lekki124149
IFAKO IJAIYE
Prof Lukman Adams
Registered voters – 399938
Accredited voters – 55322
APC – 38682
LP – 13020
PDP – 2262
Total valid votes – 54783
Rejected votes – 539
Total votes cast – 55322
Cancellation at a ward due to over voting
Total collected PVCs 321182
BADAGRY
Prof. Tender Adeoye – CO
Registered voters – 227914
Accredited voters – 53462
APC – 41482
LP – 4863
PDP – 5472
Total valid votes – 52612
Rejected votes – 818
Total votes cast – 53430
LAGOS MAINLAND
Registered voters – 253546
Accredited voters – 39836
APC – 26021
LP – 9999
PDP – 2362
Total valid votes – 39084
Rejected votes – 751
Total votes cast – 39835
Cancellation at 3 polling units, Epetedo2 and Owaya 1 due to disruption and snatching of ballot boxes
Total PVCs in Lagos Mainland – 215200
ALIMOSHO
Prof. Hamid Sulaiman
Registered voters – 850557
Accredited voters – 132579
APC – 83631
LP – 37136
PDP – 7872
Total valid votes – 130524
Rejected votes – 1892
Total votes cast – 132416
Cancellation at two polling units due to disruption and over voting
Total PVCs in Alimosho –
OJO
Prof Sunday Adebusoye CO
Registered voters – 329799
Accredited voters – 58969
APC – 30797
LP – 19027
PDP – 3889
Total valid votes – 54450
Rejected votes – 910
Total votes cast – 55360
Cancellation at 43 polling units of 7 wards due to over voting, disruption as a result ballot snatching
Total PVCs in Ojo – 273899
IKORODU
Prof Taiwo Adewunmi CO
Registered voters – 388971
Accredited voters – 84103
APC – 64697
LP – 13207
PDP – 3797
Total valid votes – 82959
Rejected votes – 1130
Total votes cast – 84089
KOSOFE
Prof. Elupeju Akande
Registered voters – 481341
Accredited voters – 84123
APC – 49344
LP – 26123
PDP – 3537
Total valid votes – 81809
Rejected votes – 1460
Total votes cast – 83269
Cancellation at at some units in Ikosi Ketu
OSHODI/ISOLO
Prof. Olujinmi Odunleye
Registered voters – 477236
Accredited voters – 67210
APC – 36792
LP – 24948
PDP – 2515
Total valid votes – 65217
Rejected votes – 1658
Total votes cast – 66875
35 cancellations due to over voting and ballot box snatching
12009 pvcs collected and 35 Cancellations
Total Pvcs in Oshodi/Isolo – 442954
SHOMOLU
Prof. Abayomi Okanlawon
Registered voters – 316752
Accredited voters – 56397
APC – 36783
LP – 15096
PDP – 3130
Total valid votes – 55, 795
Rejected votes – 608
Total votes cast – 56393
Cancellations due to disruptions and snatching of ballot boxes
AMUWO ODOFIN
Prof Abiara
Registered voters – 331215
Accredited voters – 55442
APC – 17576
LP – 34860
PDP – 1809
Total valid votes – 54763
Rejected votes – 573
Total votes cast – 55336
Cancellation in 30 polling units with over 16 thousand voters