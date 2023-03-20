INEC Declares APC’s Bago Niger Gov-Elect

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in Niger, Mohammed Umar Bago, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Niger State.

Bago won in 20 of the 25 Local Government Areas and polled a total of 469,896, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Monday.

READ ALSO: PDP’s Mutfwang Beats Lalong’s Candidate, Declared Plateau Gov-Elect

Declaring Bago the winner of the poll in Minna, the State Collation Officer, Professor Clement Allawa, said the APC candidate won in 20 of the 25 Local Government Areas.

He said Bago polled a total of 469,896 votes to defeat his main rival, Isah Liman Kantigi of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who conquered five local government areas with 387, 476 votes.

“That Mohammed Umar Bago of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on this day March 20, 2023,” Professor Allawa stated.

“I, Professor Clement Allawa, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 governorship election that was contested on March 18, 2023.”

Allawa also stated that the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Yahaya Mohammed came third with a total of 3, 378 votes while the only female candidate in the election Khadijat Abdulahi who contested under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance polled 1, 746 votes.

He added that the total number of accredited voters was 899, 488 while he gave the number of votes cast as 889, 956.