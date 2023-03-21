Gov Election: Wike Dedicates Rivers PDP’s Victory To God

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has dedicated the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state’s governorship election to God.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, declared the PDP candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, the governor-elect who defeating runner-up Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, who spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt amid jubilation after the declaration of the result by INEC, said it was only God that could guarantee the kind of victory achieved by the party.

On his part, Fubara promised to continue from where Wike stops and vowed not to disappoint the people of the state.

The emergence of the governor-elect has been viewed as significant, being the first from Rivers South-East and marks the first for a civil servant, which is also seen by some as a sign of more unity and progress.