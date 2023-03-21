‘Our Observers Witnessed Violence In Lagos, Elsewhere’: US Mission Mulls Visa Restrictions

The US Mission in Nigeria has spoken out against the “disturbing” acts of violence, voter intimidation and suppression that marred last Saturday’s governorship elections.

In a Tuesday statement published on its website, the mission described the use of ethnically charged rhetoric before, during, and after the governorship election in Lagos as particularly concerning.

“Members of the U.S. diplomatic mission observed the elections in Lagos and elsewhere and witnessed some of these incidents first-hand,” the statement reads in part.

“We call on Nigerian authorities to hold accountable and bring to justice any individuals found to have ordered or carried out efforts to intimidate voters and suppress voting during the election process.

“The United States likewise will consider all available actions, including additional visa restrictions, on individuals believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Nigeria.”

The mission however commended all Nigerian political actors, religious and community leaders, youth, and citizens who rejected and condemned such violence and inflammatory language, affirming Nigerians’ commitment to and respect for the democratic process.

See the full statement below: