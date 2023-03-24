Chrisland School, Staff, Vendor To Face Charges For Student’s Death

The Lagos State Government says a case of involuntary manslaughter in addition to reckless and negligent acts has been established against Chrisland School, some members of staff and a vendor in the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran.

The Office of the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects would be charged with the offences contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Adeniran was said to have slumped during her school’s inter-house sport on February 9. After an autopsy, it was revealed that the 12-year-old died from Asphyxia and electrocution.

Following the controversial circumstance surrounding the student’s death, the state government through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause of death.

The Coroner, Magistrate Olabisi Fajana, later disclosed that the coroner’s inquest to unravel the cause of death of the 12-year-old would commence on April 4.

