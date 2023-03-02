Chrisland Schools’ Whitney Died From Electrocution And Asphyxia, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said Adeniran Omodesola Whitney died from Asphyxia and electrocution.

Whitney a pupil of Chrisland School in the Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos died some weeks back with the cause of her demise uncertain

But the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo in a statement said an autopsy has revealed the cause of her death.

“The Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice has received the Post Mortem report dated 1st of March, 2023, issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, in respect of Adeniran Omodesola Whitney, who was until her demise, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi.

“The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death to be Asphyxia and electrocution. The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has been instructed to immediately issue Legal Advice on the matter.

“We use this medium to commensurate with Whitney’s family, even as we reassure Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court.”