Nigeria Air To Begin Operations Before May 29 — FG

The Federal Government says the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air is to commence full operations before the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika made the revelation at an aviation stakeholder’s forum in Abuja on Thursday.

Responding to a question on when exactly Nigeria Air will commence operations, the minister said, “Before the end of this administration, before May 29th, we will fly.”

He added that the Federal Government is leaving the aviation sector better than it met it having achieved over 90% of the aviation sector road map.

The minister also assured airline operators that issues of blocked funds will soon be confined to history as he pleaded for the understanding of operators, saying the government is working to ensure that all blocked funds are released as soon as possible.

Dwelling on the issue of safety, the Director General of the newly established Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, Akin Olateru highlighted the role of the agency in preventing accidents.