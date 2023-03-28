Buhari Hails Tinubu At 71, Says He Will Give Nigeria Good Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on his 71st birthday, saying Nigeria would experience effective governance under the administration of the former Lagos governor.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Tinubu had the political pedigree and experience to achieve this by May 29 when he would take over the leadership of the country.

“As the President-elect prepares to take over the mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the ’90s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as an asset for good and effective governance,” the statement read.

“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity have set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with the requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.”

