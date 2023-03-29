Nobody Can Chase You Away From Osun, Adeleke Assures Aregbesola

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has assured the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to feel free within the state, saying nobody can chase him away.

“Mr. Minister, I am assuring you, that this is your state, nobody can chase you away,” Adeleke told Aregbesola on Tuesday when he joined the minister and former governor to launch the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Front Office and Passport Production Centre in the Ilesa area of Osun State.

“This is your state, you are welcome at anytime. Even, you can come around to the Government House. When I complete all of the structures I am currently working on at the Government House, I will personally invite you to commission it.”

Adeleke also lauded Aregbesola for being a worthy ambassador of the state, reassuring him of the state’s support in all ramifications.

Adeleke, who affirmed his resolve as a progressive, promised to complete all projects of the former governor allegedly abandoned by the immediate past administration of Gboyega Oyetola.

“No matter the party you are, if you are a progressive, you are a progressive if you are doing what the people want. When he was Governor, he loved the people and the people loved him. All the projects Ogbeni left, it was abandoned for years. I promised the people during my campaign that I was going to continue the projects, that is what I am doing.

“As a civilised person, no matter the party you are, you will always love progress. That is what I will always continue to ensure that all developmental projects are continued. As a federal minister from the state, we are proud of your achievements and we will continue to be proud of you.”

Aregbesola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was Osun State governor between November 2010 and November 2018 when he handed over to a fellow partyman, Oyetola.

However, Aregbesola and Oyetola fell apart and the minister had backed another candidate, Moshood Adeoti but Oyetola floored the minister’s candidate at the party governorship primary early 2022. Oyetola would late lose the July 16 governorship election to Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose victory has been affirmed by the Court of Appeal.