INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Lagos Governor-Elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a certificate of return to the Lagos State governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his running mate, and elected State Assembly members.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Lagos, Oyo and Ekiti states, Mr Sam Olumekun presented the certificate of return to the re-elected governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Kadri Hamzat, the speaker of the State assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and thirty-nine other members of the Assembly.

Mr Olumekun assured the people that INEC will continue to create the needed level playing field for all those that aspire to take part in any election in Nigeria.

Also the state resident electoral commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje appeal to politicians to change their do or die attitude to good conduct in politics.

He said political violence, thuggery, vote buying and other forms of election vices must be put aside by political stakeholders in order to attain the desired sustainable democratic ideals for the people.

The Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu commend INEC for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu call on residents of the state to shun all forms of ethnic diversity, and join hands with him to build a greater lagos.