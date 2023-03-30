Shettima Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna

The Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima on Thursday, visited former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Shettima who was in Minna, the Niger State capital, paid separate homage to the two former Nigerian leaders amid Ramadan.

Sources closed to the two leaders told Channels Television that that the visits by Shettima was not unconnected with the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC) government to be led by the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

The sources said Tinubu is seeking the support of the two elder statesmen.

It was further gathered that the move by the Vice President-Elect was to consult with the two former military leaders over plot by some politicians to install an interim government as confirmed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday.