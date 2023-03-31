Justice Adolphus Enebeli Retires After 31 Years Of Service

Justice Adolphus Enebeli, the jurist in the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt who sentenced to death, the man accused of serially killing women in hotels in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Gracious David West has retired from the bench.

The 40-year-old David-West was charged with the murder of several young women in different hotels in the state in 2020, with a signature of strangling his victims to death.

READ ALSO: Port Harcourt ‘Serial Killer’, Gracious David-West To Die By Hanging

A valedictory court session was held in honour of the judge on Friday at the Chief Judges Ceremonial Court of the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt.

The event was witnessed by the who-is-who in the judiciary within and outside Rivers State.

At the special valedictory court session to mark the retirement of Justice Enebeli in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike described the jurist as a courageous and committed judge.

Governor Wike noted that, unlike some judges, Justice Enebeli distinguished himself throughout the 31 years he served in the Rivers State judiciary as a judge who never turned down cases assigned to him by the Chief Judge of the State.

“When somebody is committed to his job and courageous, some of us will always identify with such persons and give them the necessary support. It is not everybody that is committed to his job. It is not everybody that is courageous to do things that most people run away from.

“Just like what the Chief Judge said that Justice Enebeli has never returned any case assigned to him. So many people will find an excuse or the other by claiming people are saying this, they are saying that and then run away from their job,” Wike said.

Governor Wike, during the occasion, also performed the unveiling and presentation of two books, “The Cradle: Footprints of Honourable Justice Adolphus Enebeli in the Magistracy 1992-2002” and “The Spirit of the Law Through the Cases of Honourable Justice Adolphus Enebeli” published in honour of the retired judge.