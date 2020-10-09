Port Harcourt ‘Serial Killer’, Gracious David-West To Die By Hanging

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced the serial killer, Gracious David-West to death by hanging.

Mr David-West was charged for the murder of several young ladies in different hotels around Rivers State.

Pieces of evidence suggest that David-West had a signature of strangling his victims to death.

The 40-years-old was arraigned on a ten-count charge of murder and attempted murder.

Trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli based his Judgment on the voluntary statement and confession of the culprit, as well as the CCTV footage of the convict which was tendered and displayed during the trial.

Police Nab Alleged Serial Killer In Rivers

Alleged Port Harcourt ‘Serial Killer’ Changes Plea To Not Guilty

According to the Judge, all the evidence and statement obtained pass for valid proof that Mr. David-West is guilty of the crime which was carried out between the 30th of July and September, 2019.

The court also discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Nimi Thank-God who was accused of dumping the remains of one of the victims killed in a dustbin.

Justice Enebeli said the prosecution counsel failed to prove their case that the accused actually committed the crime.

Addressing newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel to the convicted, Vincent Chukwu said his client will try the judgment at the higher court.

The state prosecution counsel, Chidi Eke who welcomed the judgment said this would serve as a deterrent to all those involved in such an act.

Counsel to Nimi Thank-God the second defendant in the matter expressed happiness over the judgment that exonerated his client.