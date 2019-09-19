Police Nab Alleged Serial Killer In Rivers

An alleged notorious serial killer, Gracious David West was today arrested by the Police in Rivers State.

According to the Force, the 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of the State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group was arrested along East-West Road en-route to Uyo from Port Harcourt.

Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura who will be briefing the media on this significant arrest on Friday, said that the suspect has since made useful statements to the Police.

Mr Dandaura further stated that investigation is on with a view to ascertaining the suspect’s motives and possible accomplices.

Confession of a serial killer pic.twitter.com/aatiOdj969 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 19, 2019