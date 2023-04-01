Ganduje Fumes Over Gov-Elect’s Loan Restrictions, Calls Advisory ‘Baseless’

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has criticised Governor-elect Abba Yusuf’s recent advisory, calling it “baseless” and indicative of a lack of direction in leadership.

Yusuf had cautioned lenders against issuing the Kano State Government any more loans without his consent, as well as warning individuals against building on lands acquired in public spaces.

Ganduje’s response came while addressing journalists on Saturday, moments after a prayer session held in honour of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the state Government House.

“It is a practical indication and a practical symbol that their leadership has no sense of direction because that kind of advisory is baseless,” he said.

“He is talking as if he is now the Governor of Kano State. He is not yet the governor. We were praying for him to govern well, but what we are telling you is we are taking this temporary success to the tribunal.”

READ ALSO: Kano Gov-Elect Gives Conditions For Lending To Ganduje Administration

The governor adjudged his successor as starting off on the wrong foot by making such speeches.

“And for somebody to start making such speeches, you can judge that he is starting with a very very wrong footing,” he said.

Yusuf’s advisory came about a week after the announcement of his victory in the Kano State governorship election, which is being contested in court by the incumbent Ganduje.

The incoming governor’s call for caution in issuing loans to the state and his warning against illegal land acquisition were seen as an attempt to address some of the challenges facing Kano State.

With Ganduje’s fierce resistance to Yusuf’s comments, it remains to be seen how the disagreement will impact the state’s governance and development.