Bandits Lock Up Guards, Abduct Two Zamfara Female Students

Armed bandits have abducted two female students at the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday when the kidnappers stormed the hostel located at Sabon-Gida, a community opposite the main campus of the university and succeeded in locking up security guards.

The two kidnapped victims were identified as Maryam and Zainab.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation, the spokesperson of the command, Mohammed Shehu, said the bandits invaded the rented female hostel located at Sabon Gida village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the north-western state.

During the process, they locked up the two civilian guards and dispossessed them of their handsets before whisking the victims of the Microbiology Department away.

“On receipt of the report, the Police Tactical team moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had already fled with the victims to yet to be identified destination,” the police spokesman said.

“The Commissioner of Police has further deployed reinforcement to complement the ongoing rescue operation to rescue the hostages hale and hearty, arrest the perpetrators and charge them to court for prosecution.”

According to the police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, urged residents of the state to support the police in its efforts in rescuing the students unhurt.