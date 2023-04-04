NCC Denies Tracking, Leaking Phone Conversations

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted allegations of tracking and leakage of telephone calls, saying it does not and cannot carry out such acts by law.

The NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the commission had been inundated with enquiries on claims of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” by some individuals and groups on social media.

According to Muoka, the Commission clarifies that it “denies the allegations in their entirety.”

It added that “by the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.”

The NCC spokesman said the commission “has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.”

The Commission restated its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to Nigerians in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; other extant laws of the federation; and global best practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them,” he added.

The Commission’s statement comments come amid a controversial audio clip.

The clip portrays the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, as engaging in a purported telephone conversation.

Neither of them has confirmed the authenticity of the clip.

However, Oyedepo addressed his followers at a recent church service in which he stated that he does not engage in political campaigns.

For his part, Obi, in a tweet, maintained his campaign was issues-based and not focused on ethnicity or religion.