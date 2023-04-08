2023 Elections: ‘I’m Happy For Nigeria,’ Says Outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner

The outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner, Stanislas Kamanzi, says he is happy for Nigeria for the way the elections went, according to the Presidency.

Kamanzi described the “successful completion” of the 2023 elections as an affirmation of the ability of African nations to “handle their destiny” in a peaceful way.

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for being at the helm, saying “I am happy for Nigeria,” a statement Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said.

The statement also disclosed that Kamanzi paid Buhari a visit at the State House, Abuja, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission.

He was quoted as saying he is going back to his country with a high sense of fulfillment after his eight-year tenure, “having registered assurances that Nigeria is a friendly country” and in the full expectation that his successor will build on his work here.

Buhari congratulated the outgoing diplomat on what was described as his very successful tour of duty, while speaking on about a range of issues and the “substantial progress” made in the Nigeria-Rwanda relationship over the past eight years.

See the full statement below: