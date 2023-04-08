‘Do Not Despair,’ Obi Tells Nigerians During Easter, Ramadan

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians, particularly the youths, not to despair in the face of what he termed many challenges and tribulations being faced as a country.

Obi said this on Saturday in a series of tweets to commemorate the observance of Easter and Ramadan by Christians and Muslims, respectively.

On the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, he wished all Christians a happy celebration and prayed that the message and blessings of the resurrection would remain with the Christian faithful.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters who are well into the Ramadan fasting period, which will culminate in the Eid El Fitr, my special greetings and prayers are with you as we look forward to a joyous celebration,” he said.

“Given that we are all united as brothers and sisters, and in our trust in the mercies and infinite benevolence of God Almighty, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the youths not to despair in the face of many challenges and tribulations that we are facing as a country.”

The 61-year-old thanked God for His blessings on Nigeria and prayed for a better and new Nigeria, asking that equity, fairness, peace, unity, accountable leadership and prosperity shall reign.