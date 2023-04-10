Prophet Arayomi Leaves Nigeria With Family After Ordeal With DSS

The Founder of RIG Nation Church, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, has revealed that he has left Nigeria following an encounter with the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Arayomi, the DSS picked him, his wife Tamar, and his aide Emmanuel Ezerika on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja.

In a post on his verified Facebook account on Sunday, Arayomi revealed that he and his wife were later released on Friday night but their aide is still being held by the DSS.

He said, “Prophetess Tahmar and I would like to express our gratitude for all your prayers and international support during Friday’s ordeal with The DSS. We can confirm that on Good Friday 7th April we arrived at Abuja to visit one of our branches when we were picked up by about 6 armed agents who did not identify themselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency.”

“My wife, myself, and my aide Emmanuel Ezerika were forced to surrender our mobile phones and enter the vehicles where we were taken at considerable speed to what we later learned were DSS HQ. The officers, some of who wore balaclavas were not immediately recognisable as DSS.

“Our pictures were taken, fingerprints and data collected and we were locked inside a room with no real knowledge as to the grounds for our arrest. After a lengthy interrogation, it appears media and social media pressure forced DSS to release my wife and me.

“My aide still remains under DSS custody and thus far, DSS has been elusive as to his exact whereabouts. We will not divulge the particulars of the investigation at this point as we are still awaiting the safe release of my aide.

The clergyman said he made a decision to leave Nigeria with his family. He said they are safe and will continue to pray for a new Nigeria.

“Out of concern for my young children and my wife’s well-being, we made the unfortunate decision to leave Nigeria abruptly. This decision did not come lightly but with considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues in the ministry, and respective families. I can confirm that we are safe and will continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria.

“We remain resolute that we will return to the Nation that we have grown to call our home but for now we will continue to press, pray and give God no rest until Nigeria becomes a praise in the earth. We did not come to Nigeria under any illusion of comfort. We came to serve the Lord, fully aware of the danger.

“We want you to know that Tahmar and I remain strong and unwavering in our commitment to Nigeria and the many great leaders we have encountered during our time there. We want to thank every leader and friend who reached out, called, texted, and posted. We are so grateful. This is not goodbye. This is see you soon! In a new and better Nigeria.”