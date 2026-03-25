DSS Rescues Abducted Kano LG Official, Arrests Two Suspects

The Department of State Services (DSS) has successfully rescued the Administrative Secretary of Kibiya Local Government Council, Hamza Durya, who was recently kidnapped in Kano State.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, disclosed in an official statement that the operation also led to the arrest of two suspected kidnappers.

“The Kano State Government wishes to notify the public of a major breakthrough in the abduction case involving the Administrative Secretary of Kibiya Local Government Council, Alhaji Hamza Durya,” Waiya said.

He explained that the victim had been taken from his residence in Durya village within Kibiya Local Government Area, prompting an immediate response from security agencies across the state.

“Following the incident, security operatives were swiftly deployed with a clear mandate to secure the victim’s release and track down those behind the crime,” he added.

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According to the commissioner, DSS operatives in the state carried out a coordinated operation that resulted in Durya’s safe rescue and the capture of two suspects, who sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

“In a well-executed operation, DSS personnel successfully freed the victim and apprehended two individuals believed to be involved in the kidnapping. The suspects were injured in the process,” he stated.

Waiya described the outcome as a significant success, praising the professionalism and commitment of the security agencies.

“This development is a clear demonstration of the dedication and efficiency of our security forces in protecting lives and property,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of the state government in strengthening security operations, commending Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for providing the necessary support and resources.

“The governor’s continued backing has greatly enhanced the operational effectiveness of security agencies across the state,” Waiya noted.

Reassuring residents of the government’s resolve to maintain peace, he urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities.

“We call on members of the public to stay alert and promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies. Public cooperation remains essential in sustaining the safety of our communities,” he said.

The state government reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure lasting security across all 44 local government areas.