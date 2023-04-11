Benue Govt Suspends Enforcement Of Anti-Open Grazing Law For Two Weeks

The Benue State Government has suspended the operations of the livestock guards, the state para-military agency tasked with the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 for a period of two weeks to allow all herdsmen with livestock within Benue territory to exit.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who disclosed this at the end of the state security council meeting in the wake of the killing of over 130 persons within one week.

The move is to show good fate to all those who claimed to have come into the state without knowing there is a law prohibiting open grazing.

He also said security agencies in the state has confirmed the receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to fish out perpetrators of the mass killings across the state, a duty he said the security agencies should act fast on to bring victims of the attack some form of justice.