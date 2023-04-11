COAS Lauds Troops’ Conduct In 2023 Elections

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has described the conduct of personnel as “professional” during the recently held general elections, saying the nation is proud of the professionalism displayed all through the electioneering period.

The COAS gave the commendation at a luncheon on Monday organised for troops of the Operation Hadin Kai North-East Joint Task Force to commemorate the Easter season at the Maimalari Barracks Officers’ Mess Maiduguri, Borno State.

Yahaya, who was represented by Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Koko Isoni, paid tribute to fallen heroes and wounded personnel receiving medical attention across military facilities.

The luncheon, which featured musical interlude by the army band, coincided with the Ramadan fast observed by the Muslim faithful.

The COAS led other generals to serve wounded personnel at the event, assuring personnel of continued logistical and welfare support to ensure the war is brought to a successful end.