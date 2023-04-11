Police Bar Lawmakers From Plateau Assembly Complex

Personnel of Plateau State Police Command have continued to occupy the State Assembly entrance, stopping lawmakers from gaining access to the hallow chambers in order to prevent security breeches leading to breakdown of law and order.

The commissioner of police in the state, Bartholomey Onyeka during a press conference at the police state headquarters in Jos explained that threats to lives and property based on intelligence report informed the continuous sealing of the state house of assembly.

Crisis rocking the Plateau State House of Assembly resurfaced following the judgment of a Plateau State High Court ordering the reinstatement of Abok Ayuba who was impeached as the Speaker of the House.

Following the court judgment, the reinstated speaker assumed office and presided over the House at a plenary attended by nine members of the state assembly.

Not satisfied with the judgment, the other party filed a notice of appeal and stay of execution which has further deepened the crisis with supporters of the two sides threatening to cause chaos in the state.

This was the premise that the police came to seal the assembly complex to forestall any breakdown of law and order which has since been enforced.