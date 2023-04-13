Abiodun Directs Police To Go After Fleeing Robbers

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has directed the police to go after the fleeing members of the armed robbery gang who stormed the popular phones and other telecommunication equipment market in Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

The robbers had on Wednesday evening stormed the market situated at Ibara Roundabout along Oke Ilewo axis of the state capital, carting away numbers of phones and killing a trader in the process.

Governor Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday, described the incident as unfortunate and vowed that his administration would give the police all necessary support to arrest other members of the robbery gang.

He commended the swift response and gallantry display by the anti-robbery and surveillance teams of the police and Amotekun Corps, which led to the arrests of one of the robbers.

The governor equally commended the traders at the market popularly known as ‘Tarmac’ for their brave actions in foiling the attacks.

Abiodun, however, expressed his sympathy to the family of the trader who was shot and killed by the robbers as well as traders who lost valuables during the incident.

He assured that all efforts would be geared towards ensuring the arrest of the escaped robbers, reiterating his administration’s commitment to security of lives and property of the residents of the state.

“The unfortunate incident that occurred on the 12th of April, orchestrated by armed robbers that led to the gruesome murder of one of the traders at a popular phone market known as “Tarmac” at Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta was reported to me and my sympathy goes to all the traders who lost valuables as well as the family of the deceased trader. May God give the affected traders the grace to bear the losses of life and properties.

“I commend the efforts of the anti-robbery and surveillance teams; the Amotekun corps and the traders who took immediate action – efforts of which yielded in the capturing of one of the hoodlums – and also bring a semblance of peace to the vicinity.

“I am using this medium to reiterate that no level of criminality will be condoned in the state as my administration has put in place people, processes and technology to deter all criminal activities and to apprehend faulting persons or groups.

“I empathize with all affected traders and their families once again and urge the good people to resume their normal activities,” Governor Abiodun was quoted as saying in the statement.