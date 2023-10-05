Ogun Govt Recruits 1,000 Teachers For Public Schools

The Ogun State Government says it has employed 1,000 teachers for public schools as part of moves to enhance teaching and learning.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said this on Thursday during the 2023 Teachers’ Day celebration held at the Obas Complex in Abeokuta, the state capital.

While giving assurances of more reforms in the education sector, he said: “We also approved the full employment of 1000 exceptional Ogun Teach members, who have distinguished themselves during their two-year probation period.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and members of NUT, ASUSS, and AOPSHON for their selfless service.”

The governor noted that the state will engage “an additional 2,000 interns. This is in addition to the 2,000 interns already employed” in “our desire is to improve the teacher-student ratio, and in fulfillment of our promise to the hardworking and devoted members of Ogun Teach”.

‘Total Contribution’

He told the gathering: “We want to assure all the nation builders that we will remain committed to improving the welfare and wellbeing of our teachers.

“In turn, we expect their total contribution towards the growth of the education sector, as it is through our collective efforts that we can build a promising future.”

Governor Abiodun commended teachers for their role in shaping society, saying: “The future of our children relies solely on the level and quality of education they receive, making it imperative for us to work diligently in transforming our education sector and ensuring academic excellence.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Abiodun Akinola thanked Governor Abiodun for his support to teachers.

He, is, however, calling for an urgent policy redirection to reduce the number of out-of-school pupils in the state.

During the event, there was also the presentation of a letter of allocation of a two-bedroom bungalow to one of the teachers in the state Akeem Badru who was the first African to win the prestigious Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award