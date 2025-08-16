By-Election: Gov Abiodun Votes, Expresses Satisfaction With Poll Conduct

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, cast his vote in his Osanyin ward three unit 002 in IPERU in the ongoing by-election for Remo Federal Constituency.

Speaking shortly after exercising his franchise, the governor expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the process and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its level of preparedness.

Abiodun explained, “I have just exercised my franchise. I am quite impressed with the feedback I got this morning that the electoral materials arrived early. There is also an impressive turnout.

“Everybody is going about voting peacefully. In some places, maybe because of the weather, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine took some time to capture. So far, everything is so good.

“I want to thank INEC for being on top of their game as usual. Obviously, year in, year out, they are improving the quality of their services. Basically, everything is going well. No ranchor, no fighting”.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy presence of security personnel across major streets in Sagamu, Ikenne and Remo North local governments.

Our correspondent reported that the turnout was impressive, while security officials were sighted at strategic locations in order to ensure a peaceful election.