Peaceful By-Election In Remo As Residents Vote For Preferred Candidate

A peaceful voting exercise has been reported in Remo federal constituency, Ogun State, on Saturday, as residents troop out to all places monitored in the ongoing by-elections across 13 states of the federation.

While casting her vote, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the by-election for Remo federal constituency, Adesola Elegbeji, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security operatives for providing the much-needed ambience for a peaceful poll.

She commended voters for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise to fill the vacancy left by the death of former occupier of the seat, the former deputy chief whip, Adewumi Onanuga.

Registered voters in 13 states across Nigeria are voting in polls to elect new representatives in the Senate, House of Representatives, and state houses of assembly.

According to the INEC, the by-elections are being held in 16 constituencies.

The affected states are Jigawa, Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Kano, Taraba, Kogi, Niger, Enugu, and Zamfara.