APC Dominates Rivers By-Elections, FCT Polls, PDP Wins Gwagwalada

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared winners in Saturday’s area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and by-elections in Rivers State, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) securing major victories.

In Kuje Area Council, APC candidate Danjuma Shekwolo won the chairmanship election with 17,269 votes.

The Returning Officer, Nkiruka Odoh of the University of Abuja, declared Shekwolo duly elected, having scored the highest votes and satisfied the requirements of the law.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zakwoyi Danlami, polled 15,824 votes, while Abdullahi Galadima of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 4,305 votes.

In Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), APC’s Christopher Maikalangu was returned elected after polling 40,295 votes out of 62,861 valid votes cast.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 12,109 votes, while the PDP polled 3,398 votes.

In the Kwali Area Council, APC’s Daniel Nuhu secured 17,032 votes to defeat PDP’s Haruna Pai, who polled 8,575 votes.

Meanwhile, in Gwagwalada Area Council, PDP candidate Mohammed Kasim won the chairmanship seat with 22,165 votes, defeating the APC’s Yahaya Shehu, who scored 17,788 votes.

INEC described the Gwagwalada poll as peaceful and smoothly conducted.

APC Dominates In Rivers

In Rivers State, APC candidate Henrietta Loolo won the Khana Constituency II by-election into the Rivers State House of Assembly, polling 7,647 votes to defeat candidates of other political parties.

The by-election was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of former lawmaker Dinebari Loolo. Khana Constituency II comprises 155 polling units across eight wards.

Also in Rivers, INEC declared APC’s Napoleon Ukalikpe winner of the Ahoada East II Constituency by-election with 3,980 votes.

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Edison Ehie, who took up an appointment as Chief of Staff to the state governor.

The by-elections filled two vacant seats in the Rivers State 10th Assembly.

Kano By-Elections

In Kano State, the APC emerged victorious in the Ungogo and Kano Municipal State Assembly by-elections, clinching both seats amid low voter turnout.

In Kano Municipal Constituency, the APC candidate, Aliyu Daneji, secured 7,484 votes to win the seat and represent the constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Ibrahim Siraj, declared that Daneji satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes cast.

Similarly, in Ungogo Constituency, the APC candidate, Aminu Sa’ad, polled 8,975 votes to clinch the seat.

The Returning Officer for the constituency, Ali Abdullahi, declared the result.

Major opposition parties, including the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), were not on the ballot and did not participate in the elections.

INEC conducted elections in the six area councils of the FCT for chairmanship and councillorship positions.

By-elections were also held in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies of Rivers State, while legislative elections took place in Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

There had been concern ahead of the exercise in the FCT following a disagreement between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe over movement restrictions.

Kingibe criticised the 22-hour restriction on human and vehicular movement as excessive and undemocratic.

Wike insisted the directive was not imposed unilaterally and had the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu congratulated the winners of the elections in the FCT, Rivers, and Kano states, urging them to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended INEC, security agencies, and voters for the peaceful conduct of the polls, noting that the exercise further strengthens Nigeria’s democratic institutions.