[UPDATED] FCT: APC Wins Kuje Area Council Chairmanship Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Danjuma Shekwolo, has won the Kuje Area Council chairmanship election.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of FCT Polls, Rivers, Kano By-Elections

Shekwolo won with 17,269 votes.

Declaring the results, the Returning officer, Nkiruka Odoh of the University of Abuja, said Shekwolo, having polled the highest votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, was duly elected and returned elected as Chairman of Kuje Area Council.

Closely following the APC candidate, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zakwoyi Danlami, polled 15,824, while the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abdullahi Galadima, scored 4,305 votes.