[UPDATED] FCT: APC Wins Kuje Area Council Chairmanship Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Danjuma Shekwolo, has won the Kuje Area Council chairmanship election.
READ ALSO: Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of FCT Polls, Rivers, Kano By-Elections
Shekwolo won with 17,269 votes.
Declaring the results, the Returning officer, Nkiruka Odoh of the University of Abuja, said Shekwolo, having polled the highest votes and satisfied the requirements of the law, was duly elected and returned elected as Chairman of Kuje Area Council.
Closely following the APC candidate, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zakwoyi Danlami, polled 15,824, while the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Abdullahi Galadima, scored 4,305 votes.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted elections in the six area councils of the FCT for chairmanship and councillorship positions last Saturday.
By-elections were conducted in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State.
Elections were also held in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.
INEC declared the APC as the winner of the elections in the Abuja Municipal Area, Kwali and Bwari Area councils.
It also declared Mohammed Kasim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council election.
Tinubu Congratulates Winners
President Bola Tinubu congratulated the winners of elections, urging the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication and to view the mandate given to them by the people as a sacred trust.
“The President congratulates the APC national leadership, Kano and Rivers leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls,” a statement by the President’s Special Adviser (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday party read.
He also lauded INEC, security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.
Tinubu commended the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.
He, however, affirmed that the successful conduct of the exercise further strengthens democratic culture and institutions and called on INEC to continue improving its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes.