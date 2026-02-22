Tinubu Congratulates Winners Of FCT Polls, Rivers, Kano By-Elections

President Bola Tinubu congratulates the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the by-elections in Kano and Rivers states.

Tinubu urges the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication and to view the mandate given to them by the people as a sacred trust.

“He commends the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The President congratulates the APC national leadership, Kano and Rivers leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls,” a statement by the President’s Special Adviser

(Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday party read.

He also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

Tinubu commended the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched with the vibrancy of participation and competition.

He, however, affirmed that the successful conduct of the exercise further strengthens democratic culture and institutions and called on INEC to continue improving its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted elections in the six area councils of the FCT for chairmanship and councillorship positions.

By-elections were conducted in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State.

Elections were also held in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

INEC declared the APC as the winner of the elections in the Abuja Municipal Area, Kwali and Bwari Area councils.

It also declared Mohammed Kasim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council election.

The Returning Officer, Philip Akpen, said Kasim polled a total of 22,165 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Yahaya Shehu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 17,788 votes.