Adamawa: Voting Yet To Commence In 14 Polling Units In Numan LG 

Voting is yet to commence in the affected 14 polling units in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

At 11:47am, in the Bolki Ward where there are 13 polling units, officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were seen sorting out electoral materials for onward distribution to the Polling Units.

During the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections, election did not hold in Bolki because of the same challenge of late arrival of INEC officials and materials.

The ward has 7,805 registered voters with 7,357 collected Permanent Voter Cards, the highest among the wards affected.

In the Adamawa governorship poll, the incumbent Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 421,524, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, scored 390,275.

However, INEC state collation officer, Prof Muhammadu Mele of the University of Maiduguri, declared the election inconclusive due to the margin of votes.

Similarly, in Kebbi, the APC polled 388,258 votes as against the PDP’s 342,980, leading the INEC Returning Officer in the governorship election, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, to declare the election inconclusive.

For Adamawa, supplementary polls are expected to hold in 69 polling units (PUs) comprising 37,706 eligible voters, while in Kebbi, 142 affected PUs with 94,209 voters will participate.