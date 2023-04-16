Sokoto South: Tambuwal Wins Senatorial Election

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been declared the winner of the Sokoto South senatorial district election.

Tambuwal, a two term governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged winner with a total number of 100,860 votes.

With a vote margin of 4,976, he defeated his closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent senator, Abdullahi Danbaba Dambuwa who scored 95,884 votes.

The Returning Officer, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo, announced the results on Sunday at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier, Tambuwal picked the PDP presidential form before he announced his withdrawal on the day of the primary for the eventual candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

However, he will be returning to the National Assembly as a senator representing Sokoto South senatorial district with his latest victory. The governor had also served as a three-term Federal House of Representatives member representing the Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency where he emerged as the Speaker between 2011 to 2015.