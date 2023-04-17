Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Raises Alarm Over His Health

Mr Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has raised alarm over his principal’s health

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Ejimakor raised concern over the continued incarceration of Kanu after a court gave an order for his release from detention.

He noted that Kanu is suffering from profuse nose bleeding, hinting that a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis was transferred to his cell block on Sunday by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The legal practitioner also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of his client in compliance with a court order.

“Today, my associate, Barr Mandela met with Onyendu #MNK at the DSS. He reports that MNK directed me to make it public that he had an episode of profuse nosebleed yesterday & that the DSS has transferred a detainee diagnosed with tuberculosis to his cell block. This is ominous,” he tweeted.

“Except for failed nations, there’s no nation that detains a man after his incarceration is municipally & internationally declared illegal, with compensation & apology awarded to him. @MBuhari should do the responsible thing by ending this infamous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Treason charges

Mr Kanu has repeatedly called for the breakaway of a significant chunk of southern Nigeria to form the Republic of Biafra.

On October 2015, he was arrested by Nigerian authorities on an 11-count charge bordering on “terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others”.

He was granted bail on April 2017 for medical reasons.

However, Mr Kanu fled the country in September 2017 after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State.

He was then sighted in Israel and later continued to rally his supporters in Nigeria to employ violence in achieving secession.

Mr Kanu has denied any wrongdoing.