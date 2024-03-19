Court Denies Nnamdi Kanu Bail, Orders Accelerated Hearing

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, denied bail to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The court, however, ordered accelerated hearing of the case involved in the embattled IPOB leader who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

Kanu, who was brought to the court on Tuesday, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in June 2021.

Nnamdi Kanu is back at the Federal High Court in Abuja for a ruling on his bail application. He is received by his counsel, family and religious leaders.

Delivering ruling, Justice Nyako held that the court would only grant an accelerated hearing in the matter and ordered the prosecution to call its first witness.

Counsel for Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, expressed his displeasure over the ruling. He said the IPOB leader’s legal team cannot go on with the proceedings if not given an opportunity to speak with their client.

Ejimakor added that it has been difficult to have a meeting with Kanu in the custody of the DSS, as their conversations was always monitored and Kanu is still wearing the same outfit which the court ordered to be changed.

He alleged unfair treatment of his client, which he said contravened the Nigerian Constitution.

He expressed the dissatisfaction of Kanu’s team of lawyers and asked a stand down of the case to enable them to consult with their client, which the court has granted.

Kanu asked to address the court and his request was granted. He told the court that he is suffering from Cognitive Heart Disease and has not been getting the best treatment in the custody of the DSS. He asked to be moved to Kuje prison or place on house arrest but his pleas were rejected by Justice Nyako who subsequently adjourned the case to April 17, 2024 for commencement of trial.