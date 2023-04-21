Ganduje Urges Successor To Complete Unfinished Projects 

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he holds no grudges against anyone as he leaves office, urging his successor to complete viable projects embarked upon by his administration.

In a Sallah message issued by the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, on Friday, Ganduje expressed gratitude to Allah for his 20-year-long stint in governance.

“I have every cause to thank Allah and quit with no grievance against anyone,” the statement read. “I had forgiven those who wrong me and they should reciprocate the same by forgiving me.”

Ganduje also appealed to the Muslim faithful to imbibe the moral lessons of the holy month of Ramadan which teaches love and support for one another and called for fervent prayers for peace and development in the state and the country at large.

The governor stressed the importance of continuity in governance and urged the incoming government to ensure that all viable projects executed with taxpayers’ money are completed.

“No project executed with taxpayers’ money is worth abandoning,” he said.

