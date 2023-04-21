Nigeria Paired With Brazil For 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Nigeria have been paired with Brazil in Group D of the 2023 U-20 World Cup, following the draw for the competition held on Friday in Zurich, Switzerland.

Known as the Young Selecao, Brazil have won the competition five times.

The Flying Eagles, one of the four African representatives for the competition billed to hold in Argentina later in the year, also have Italy and the Dominican Republic as opponents.

Coach Ladan Bosso’s side qualified for the tournament after clinching bronze at the U-20 AFCON held earlier in the year.

Another African representative and continental champions Senegal were pitted in Group C alongside Japan, Israel, and Colombia.

In Group E, South Americans Uruguay are up against Iraq, England, and Tunisia while Group F has France, Korea Republic, The Gambia, and Honduras.

Host nation Argentina, Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand are all in Group A.

USA, Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia will do battle in Group B in South America.

This year’s competition will run from May 10 to June 11 and Nigeria will be aiming to become only the second African country after Ghana to land the trophy.

Twice, the Flying Eagles have reached the final in 1989 and 2005. In the latter, the West Africans lost to 2-1 to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentine side.