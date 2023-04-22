Bandits Release Four Kebbi Schoolgirls After 22 Months In Captivity

Bandits have released four of the remaining 11 schoolgirls abducted from the Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State about two years ago.

The girls were released by a notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide, on Friday evening, according to the spokesperson for the parents of the abducted girls, Salim Kaoje.

“It took six days of negotiations in the forest before four of the girls were released to us,” said Kaoje. “We have seven more still in captivity, and two of the parents are still in the forest trying to secure their release.”

The girls, Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi, and Hafsa Murtala, were among the students and teachers abducted when the bandits attacked FGC Birnin Yauri on June 17, 2021.

While some of the abductees regained their freedom shortly after their abduction, 11 of the students remained in the bandits’ captivity.

Kaoje stated that the parents had paid an undisclosed amount of money to secure the release of the four girls.

They sold their properties and organized a fundraising campaign that saw many Nigerians assist the parents financially. Kaoje added that the remaining seven girls’ release is still uncertain, and the parents are calling for help from the government and security agencies.

The abduction of schoolchildren has become prevalent in northern Nigeria, with bandits often demanding huge ransoms for their release.

The Nigerian government has been criticized for its inability to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.