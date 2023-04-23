My Assets Declaration Is Open, I Bought My US Home Legally – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo has said that he has nothing to hide, and as such his detractors will have nothing to hold on to even as they continue to pry into his private and public affairs.

Kayamo who stated this in a Tweet on Saturday, was reacting to a recent viral news claim regarding his property in the United States.

The Minister of Sate for Labour and Employment, said he acquired his property in the U.S legally, adding that the house which was the bane of discussion is the least of his belongings.

In his to a claim that he acquired the US home for over $300,000 shortly after he was appointed minister in 2019, Keyamo asserted that prior to his becoming a public office holder, he declared his assert, adding that everyone could verify what he had at the time and as such the claim is unfounded.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), while stressing that he did not need to steal money from the nation’s coffers to acquire any property, said he ensured he kept in line with the laws that do not allow public officials to operate foreign bank accounts, to ensure that transparency prevails.

According to Keyamo, the funds were some savings he made “as a private legal practitioner and a property investor over decades.”

He added that it is a shame that because some persons like him operate in the most modest way, people continue to underestimate their achievements.

Below is a full statement as put out by the minister.