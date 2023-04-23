Police Kill Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue Cleric In Ebonyi State

Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday rescued a cleric, Reverend Nicodemus Ude,of the Nigeria Reformed Church in Edufu-Egbu, Ishieke of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The preacher was initially kidnapped and eventually let go by his captives following a distress call to members of the public by his assistant who was with him at the time of the incident to block the road the kidnappers intended to use to exit the area with their victim.

But upon receiving the message that the cleric has been abducted, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Faleye Olaleye, mobilized his tactical teams and the divisional police officer of Ebonyi Division to condone and barricade marked-out areas.

The kidnappers were then intercepted along Ndofia, Ishieke, and Edupfu Egbu, Ishieke where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the police to pave way for their escape.

Unfortunately, they were overpowered by the superior firepower of the police which led to one of them being neutralized and the arrest of two principal suspects.

Items recovered include two AK-47 and one LAR rifle, as well as two vehicles including that of the victim.