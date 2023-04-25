Ex-Presidential Candidate Asks Appeal Court To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

A fresh motion on notice seeking to stop the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu from being inaugurated as Nigeria’s new President on May 29, 2023, has been instituted at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The fresh suit is instituted by a presidential candidate in the 2019 Presidential election and constitutional lawyer, Ambrose Owuru and the defunct political party, Hope Democratic Party (HDP).

Owuru prayed the Court of Appeal Abuja to prohibit President Muhammadu Buhari; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from inaugurating the President-elect on May 29.

Owuru predicated his grouse against inauguration of Tinubu or anybody else as successor to Buhari on the ground that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent his tenure as required by law.

Among others, Owuru insisted that Buhari has been usurping his tenure of office since 2019 because the Supreme Court has not determined his petition filed in 2019 in which he challenged the purported declaration of Buhari as the election winner.

He also applied for another order directing and placing on notice that any form of handover inauguration, organized and Superintended by Buhari on May 29, 2023 outside the adjudged winner of the 2019 presidential election, subject of the pending appeal, remains as an “interim place holder” administration pending the hearing and determination of his substantive appeal on constitutional interpretation thereof.

The motion is supported with an 8-paragraph affidavit praying the Court of Appeal for an expeditious hearing before the inauguration of Tinubu.

No date has been fixed for hearing.