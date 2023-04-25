PSC Approves Posting Of 12 CPs, Calls For Total Loyalty

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the posting of 12 Commissioners of Police with a charge to be totally loyal to the nation.

In a statement on Tuesday, PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, listed the new CPs as Haruna Gabriel Garba (Kano), Tajudeen Abass (FCT), Oladimeji Yomi Olarewaju (Delta), Taiwo Jesubiyi (Ogun) and Julius Okoro (Ogun).

Others are – Romokere Ibiani, Bayelsa State Command; Mohammed Bunu, Yobe State Command; Garba Musa Yusuf, Kaduna State Command; Garba Ahmed, Zamfara State Command; Hayatu Kaigama Ali, Sokoto State Command and Aliyu Musa, Katsina State Command.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police, called for greater dedication to national duty from the new CPs.

Arase said the new posting comes with a lot of commitment and innovativeness and demand of them total loyalty to the Nigerian nation.

He argued that at this national transition period, the new State Command Commissioners must brace up for challenges in the course of their duties.

The PSC Chairman said they should quickly settle down to duty and tackle the security challenges in their respective states of posting.

He said the Commission will monitor their stewardship in their various State Commands and ensure that they do not derail from established rules and regulations.

He wished them well and promised the Commission’s support at all times.